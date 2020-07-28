BANKURA: At least 11 people were killed and four others were injured in separate incidents in lightning strikes that hit Bankura city, Purba Bardhaman and Howrah districts in West Bengal on Monday, July 27.

According to reports, five people each were killed in Bankura and Purba Bardhaman while one died in Howrah district.

Reports said that out of the two persons, including a woman, died in Onda and Bankura Sadar police station limits when the lightning struck the fields when they were working.

Two other persons died in the Onda area and one other died in Gangajalghati. Along with them, three persons died in separate thunder strikes in different villages under the Galsi police station limits in Purba Bardhaman district.

One woman died after lightning struck farmland under Khandaghosh police station. A 50-year-old man died when a thunder struck a tree under which he was standing.



In another incident, four people who were taking a bath in a pond at Talit village under Dewandighi police station were injured when lightning struck them.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecasted rain or thunderstorm in some places of South Bengal on Tuesday.