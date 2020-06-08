NEW DELHI: Primary investigations into the death of pregnant elephant in Kerala has found that it may have accidentally consumed a cracker-stuffed fruit, the Environment Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry also noted that many times locals resort to an illegal act of planting explosive-filled fruits to repel wild boars from entering plantation farms.

The 15-year-old elephant consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers which exploded in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest. She died in the Velliyar River standig a week later on May 27.

In a series of tweets, the ministry has said that one person has been arrested in the matter.

"Primary investigations revealed, the elephant may have accidentally consumed in such fruit. Ministry is in constant touch with Kerala Govt & has sent them detailed advisory for immediate arrest of culprits & stringent action against any erring official that led to elephant's death," the ministry said.

The Ministry on Sunday also held a meeting with several officials to discuss the progress in the matter. The review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sanjay Kumar, Director General of Forests and Special Secretary in the ministry (DGF&SS) to discuss the progress on the action taken in the case.

Besides DGF&SS, the meeting was attended by an official from National Tiger Conservation Authority(NTCA), Inspector General of Wildlife, ministry of environment, additional director of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and scientists from Elephant Cell, a news agency reported.