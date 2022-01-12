UP Elections 2022: Second BJP Minister Quits| In a shocking change in the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh, another minister, Dara Singh Chauhan, quit the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Wednesday, giving a jolt to the BJP. Chauhan who held the Forest and Environment portfolio is the second minister to resign from the state cabinet after Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation on Tuesday. At least three other MLAs have already announced that they are leaving the party. When asked whether he will be joining the Samajwadi Party, Chauhan said he would consult his supporters before the future course of action.

In another twist, Swami Prasad Maurya, who was the first to quit the Yogi Adityanath was issued an arrest warrant over a hate speech he allegedly made in 2014 when he was in Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at the time. A warrant for his arrest has been put out in Sultanpur, exactly 24 hours after he tendered his resignation. Maurya had been asked to appear before the court in the case today but he did not show up. He has now been asked to appear before a court on January 24 in a case of inciting religious hatred.

Election dates for Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and the Uttarakhand States were released Saturday afternoon in New Delhi. Polling will take place in seven phases, beginning on February 10 in Uttar Pradesh and ending on March 10 in the rest of the country.

