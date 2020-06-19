NEW DELHI: Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states will be conducted on Friday (June 19th, 2020). Out of 19 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each are in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two in Jharkhand, and one each in Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha seats have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The voting will start at 9 am on June 19. The Election Commission announced that the counting of votes will be held on the evening of Friday itself.

The Election Commission (EC) has made elaborate arrangements for the voting keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. Every voter (MLA) will be screened for body temperature and will have use mask and adhere to social distancing norms. Legislators having a fever or showing other symptoms will be kept in a separate waiting room.

The polls were originally scheduled to take place on March 26 but India's Election Commission announced its postponement on March 24th.

Against the backdrop of resort politics being played by political parties to prevent horse-trading, the elections in Rajasthan and Gujarat are expected to be interesting. Many MLAs had been lodged in resorts to prevent them from poaching by rival factions.

In Gujarat, there are no absolute numbers for the ruling party and the oppositon Congress to get the necessary number of votes to win seats. BJP can gain two seats in the assembly by virtue of its numbers while Congress can bag one. A lively contest can be experienced at the fourth seat. The BJP has fielded Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin for four seats. Congress has given tickets to Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

In Manipur, nine MLAs who supported the BJP have resigned. The Congress has been pursuing a motion of no confidence against the governmetn of N Biren Singh. Leisemba Sanajaoba is the state's BJP candidate while the nominee for Congress is T Mangi Babu.

In the 175-member Assembly of Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress with a strength of 151, can win all four seats. The election to Rajya Sabha is taking for the first time in the state. TDP can not win a single seat as it has just 20 MLAs. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, realtor A Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries Senior Group president Parimal Nathwaniare have been fielded by YSR Congress. The TDP has fielded Varla Ramaiah, its politburo member.

Former Congress MP Jyotirditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki were fielded in Madhya Pradesh by the BJP and the Congress called Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya, a Dalit face. BJP has 107 MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly and 92 MLAs in the opposition. BJP also has the support of two Bahujan Samaj Party members, one from the Samajawadi Party and two independents. The House's effective strength is 206 with 24 seats lying vacant. BJP can win two seats and one seat for Congress is planned.

In Rajasthan, both Congress and BJP have lodged their MLAs in resorts after each other was accused of poaching. Both parties have been nominating four candidates for three seats. The Congress nominated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi while Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat were fielded by the BJP. The Congress has 107 MLAs in the Assembly that has 200 seats.