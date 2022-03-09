Election Results Tomorrow: Know How To Check State Election Results Below

After the two-month-long electoral process, the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will take place on Thursday, March 10. Even though the exit polls have hinted which party will come to power and in which state the anti-incumbency factor was the key factor in changing the electoral fortunes.

In the BJP party's release, the party president JP Nadda was quoted as saying, “The kind of work the workers from Madhya Pradesh have done in Uttar Pradesh and other states in the assembly elections is unparalleled. You all will see good results on March 10.”

Exit polls predictions for 5 states

Uttar Pradesh election results: The exit polls say Yogi-led BJP will retain its power in the state as the saffron party seems to be a clear winner here.

Uttarakhand election results: Pollsters were divided as the exit polls favoured both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress for staking claim to power.

Punjab election results: Several pollsters have forecast a clear majority for the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party as the party’s slogan ‘ek mauka Kejriwal nu’ seemed to have worked due to the anti-incumbency factor in the state.

Manipur election results: As per the exit polls, the ruling BJP would retain its power but may fall short of the halfway mark to form the next government.

Goa election results: Mamata-led TMC may emerge as a kingmaker as the pollsters predict a close fight between BJP and Congress.

How to check state election results?

On ECI website

Open Election Commission of India’s official website here . Click on General Elections to Assembly Constituency March-2022 Results will be displayed on your screen after 8 a.m. on March 10

On ECI app ( Android and iOS)