Election for Congress President to be Held on October 17

Election to pick the new president of the Congress party will be held on October 17 and the counting of the same to be done two days later, on October 19. Notification for the process will be released on September 22, nominations will be done on September 24 and last day for the process will be on September 30.

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) -- the party's highest decision-making body -- is currently underway and the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi has joined in virtually.

The meeting comes days after the shock resignation of former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad who accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “demolishing the party’s entire consultative mechanism”.