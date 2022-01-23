Election Commission of India Bans Election Rallies and Road Shows

The ban on physical rallies and road shows in India has been extended to January 31 by the Election Commission of India. Physical public gatherings of political parties or contesting candidates would be allowed for Phase 1 elections starting January 28, and Phase 2 elections starting February 1, 2022, as per the poll panel.

The five-person limit for door-to-door campaigning has been increased to ten, and video vans for publicity are now allowed in designated open places with Covid restrictions, but no road shows, pad-yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies, or procession are allowed until January 31.

Since contesting candidates for Phase 1 elections will be finalised on January 27, the Election Commission of Indis stated that it has decided to allow physical meetings of concerned political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 people or 50% of the capacity of the ground, whichever is lower, from January 28, 2022 to February 8, 2022. The contesting candidates for Phase 2 elections will be finalised on January 31, said the commission for Phase 2.

From February 1, 2022 until February 12, 2022, it will enable physical meetings of concerned political parties or contending candidates with the public in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 people or 50% of the capacity of the ground or the required limit imposed by SDMA, whichever is lower.