NAUPADA: A 70-year-old daughter of a 120-year-old elderly woman had dragged her mother to a bank in Naupada district of Odisha to get the pension of her mother on Thursday.

According to reports, the elderly daughter of the woman Labhe Baghel (120) has dragged her mother to the bank, as the bank officials have demanded the bodily verification of Baghel for handing over her pension money.

Following the demand from the bank officials, Baghel was dragged to the bank on a cot by her daughter from Baragan village.

Initially, the elderly woman had sent her daughter Gunja Dei, to the bank for getting her pension of Rs. 1,500. But the bank officials refused to hand over the money to Baghel's daughter and demanded the physical verification of the account holder.

The daughter of Baghel who herself is a senior citizen doesn't have any other option rather than getting her mother to the bank to claim the pension money, and has dragged her mother to the bank.

After Gunja Dei reached bank along with her mother, bank officials released the pension immediately after seeing the condition of two elderly women.

The video of the elderly woman dragging her mother went viral, people slammed the officials of the bank for asking the bodily verification and troubling the two elderly

After the video went viral on social media, BMC Commissioner Prem Chand Choudhry has informed to all the regional managers of all the government, private and RRBs asking them to provide door-to-door service to elderly citizens.