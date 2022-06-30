Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 7:30 pm at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

While Fadnavis had earlier decided to stay out of the Cabinet, he took oath as the deputy CM. The development came moments after BJP chief JP Nadda had requested Fadnavis to become the deputy CM of the state.

The BJP claims they have support of over 170 MLAs to form the new government.

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister on Wednesday, minutes after the Supreme Court ruled that he must prove today that his government still has a majority.

