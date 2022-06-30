Mumbai: Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister at 7.30 pm today, the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis told reporters on Thursday soon after staking claim to form government in Maharashtra.

“Today, BJP along with the Eknath Shinde faction and 16 independents/ smaller parties have given letters of support to the Governor,” Fadnavis said and announced Shinde as the CM of Maharashtra.

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari & stake claim to form the government pic.twitter.com/MgR26cm2dC — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Addressing a joint press conference with Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the Shiv Sena had insulted the public mandate by joining hands with Congress and NCP in 2019 to keep BJP out of power. The BJP leader accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of ignoring rampant corruption in the state while referring to two NCP leaders accused of corruption.

"Eknath Shinde to be the Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath ceremony to be held at 7.30pm today," BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announces in a joint press conference with Shinde pic.twitter.com/PiXv1I5nkU — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

“Eknath Shinde and his supporters had taken a strong stand to not continue with the Congress and the NCP. They were not willing to compromise on Hindutva. We have always maintained we will provide an alternative government if MVA falls,” Fadnavis added.

Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Eknath Shinde, who arrived in Mumbai from Goa on Thursday, has been provided with a Z category security cover by the Centre. Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs have stayed put in Goa, where they arrived on Wednesday following Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation. Shinde said there has been no discussion on ministerial posts with the BJP. He, however, said that the talks “will happen” soon

“There has been no discussion with the BJP about the distribution of ministerial seats which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don`t believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it,” tweeted in Marathi.

It may be recalled here that Wednesday evening Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister of Maharashtra after the Supreme Court refused to stay the June 30 floor test mandated by the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The governor had ordered the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government to prove majority on the floor of the state Assembly.

