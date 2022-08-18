Eight YouTube Channels Blocked For Spreading Misinformation Against India

The central government on Thursday ordered the blocking of eight YouTube channels for allegedly spreading misinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order.

The blocked YouTube channels had over 114 crore views and 85.73 lakh subscribers and the content was being monetized, an official statement from the ministry said.

The channels blocked under the Information Technology Rules-2021 include seven Indian news channels. These channels made false claims such as the demolition of religious structures by the Government of India ban on the celebration of religious festivals, and declaration of religious war in India, an official statement said.

"Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country," it said. It said the YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu, and Kashmir.

"The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign States," the statement said.

The list of eight blocked YouTube channels;

1.Loktantra Tv

23,72,27,331 views

12.90 lakh subscribers

2.U&V TV-14,

40,03,291 views

10.20 lakh subscribers

3-AM Razvi

1,22,78,194 views

95, 900 subscribers

4-Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal

15,99,32,594 views

7 lakh subscribers



5-SeeTop5TH

24,83,64,997 views

33.50 lakh subscribers

6-Sarkari Update

70,41,723 views

80,900 subscribers

7-Sab Kuch Dekho

32,86,03,227 views

19.40 lakh subscribers

8-News ki Dunya (Pakistan based)

61,69,439 views

97,000 subscribers

Inputs from PTI

