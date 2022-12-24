Eight Sabarimala Pilgrims Killed in Accident Near Kerala-TN Border

Eight Sabarimala pilgrims died when their vehicle met with an accident at Kerala-TamilNadu border near Kumily on Friday . The devotees, all hailing from Andipatti in Tamil Nadu, were returning after visiting Sabarimala Temple.

The accident took place near a penstock pipe, carrying water to Tamil Nadu, in the Kumily-Cumbum route. The driver of the van reportedly lost control while navigating hairpin bend and it fell into a 40 feet gorge over the penstock pipes.

The vehicle had 10 persons, including a child. While seven people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, an official said. Two persons, including the child, were injured. Condition of one injured person is said to be serious.

