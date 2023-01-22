NEW DELHI: The President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has been invited as Chief Guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26 this year 2023.

As per reports in the AIR, he will pay a state visit to India from the 24th to the 26th of this month. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five Ministers and senior officials. This is for the first time that the President of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations. A military contingent from the Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade.

India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s three-day visit to India next week is expected to deepen the “time-tested” partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. The 68-year-old influential Arab leader is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and hold also hold an interaction with the business community as part of his three-day trip to India.

Also Read: Tableau on Prabhala Theertham to Represent AP in Republic Day Parade in Delhi

