ED Seizes Rs 20 Crore Cash After Raids On Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's Aide

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday claimed that it seized Rs 20 crore cash during the raids on the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state. The ED started the raids on Friday and continued on Saturday as well.

The ED also conducted raids on the premises of Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, LA and ex-president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya, and others.

ED said that, "It is carrying out search operations at various premises linked to recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board."

The ED in a statement said that during the searches, cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore was recovered from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee and the said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC (School Service Commission) Scam.

The ED is taking the assistance of bank officials to count the amount that has been seized using machine.