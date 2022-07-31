ED Raids Shiva Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Residence In Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate Officials on Sunday conducted raids on the residence of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. The action comes after he skipped summons twice for questioning in a money-laundering case. Sanjay Raut was summoned by ED on July 27 after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

According to the reports, the ED officials reached Sanjay Raut's home at 7 am on Sunday and were questioning Raut in connection with a money laundering case.

Sanjay Raut took to his Twitter and wrote, "Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue to fight." He further added, "...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam."

However, Sanjay Raut denied all the allegations.

ED wants to question Sanjay Raut to know about his "business and other links" with his close associates Pravin Raut and Sujit Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.

Sanjay Raut was questioned for about 10 hours on July 1, during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.