Ed Raid At Bineesh Kodiyeri Residence Enters Day 2, High Drama Outside House

High drama scenes played outside Kerala CPI-M secretary Bineesh Kodiyeri's residence as the Enforcement Directorate officials (ED) went on with their search on Day 2 in Thiruvananthapuram. The ED raid at Bineesh's house is in connection with a money laundering case related to drugs.

Bineesh's family members staged a sit-in protest against not being allowed to enter the house to meet their relatives. Bineesh is the son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who is the general secretary of CPI-M.

Balakrishnan's wife's sister alleged that they were not being allowed into the house to meet the family. However, Kerala police who rushed to the scene of the incident informed the relatives that Bineesh family was not ready to meet any relatives at the moment. However, the relatives alleged that the police were cooking up a story.

Bineesh is currently in their custody under the PMLA charges. He is expected to be produced before the court in Bengaluru on November 13 (Saturday).