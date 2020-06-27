NEW DELHI: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials today quizzed senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at his residence in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe against Gujarat based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech.

Earlier this month, ED had summoned Patel to join the investigation. But citing COVID-19 guidelines and his old age, Patel had refused to visit the ED office for questioning.

The agency has already questioned Patel's son and son-in-law in connection with its bank fraud and money laundering investigation.

As per agency sources, a witness in the case had revealed the alleged proximity between Chetan Sandesara, Ahmed Patel, his son Faisal Patel and son-in-law Irfan Siddiqui.

It is alleged that Siddiqui was close to Chetan Sandesara, Director of the Sandesara group, and often used to visit him. According to a witness whose statement has been recorded by ED, Chetan and co-accused Gagan Dhawan used to carry huge amounts of cash in bags to Siddiqui’s house in Vasant Vihar. It is further alleged that Chetan used to refer to Ahmed Patel’s residence as headquarters.

The witness in his statement further said that Irfan Siddiqui and Faisal Patel were given code names by Chetan Sandesara. “Chetan and Gagan referred to Irfan as Irfan Bhai. Irfan’s code name was i2 and Faisal Patel was given code name i1, the witness named Sunil Yadav said in his statement.(PTI)