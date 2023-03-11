ED Questioning of Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Scam Ends, to Appear Again on Mar 16 

New Delhi: The BRS party MLC and Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after 9 hours of questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case on Saturday. The BRS leader has been summoned again on March 16.

The BRS legislator arrived at the ED headquarters in New Delhi around 11 am today. She was accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar and the party’s senior leaders. She acknowledged the media persons waiting for her by raising a clenched fist.

As per reports, the ED officials took the personal and financial information of Kavitha. The officials had deployed a woman official during the questioning. It is said the BRS leader was grilled about the alleged destruction of the phone she used during the scam period.

She was summoned by the agency so that she can be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai, an alleged frontman of the ‘south group’. Pillai is currently in the custody pertaining to the scam.

#WATCH | Delhi: BRS MLC and Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha leaves the ED office after she was questioned by the ED officials pertaining to Delhi liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/muNnfY9FVQ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

The ED officials had asked Kavitha to appear on March 9 but the BRS leader sought a fresh date as her party had planned a day-long hunger strike in the national capital on March 10 to press the demand for the passage of the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill in the Budget Session of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the BRS staged dharnas at several places in Telangana to protest the state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s controversial remarks against Kavitha. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP leaders and also burnt his effigy.

Also Read: Telangana Women's Commission Orders Inquiry Into Bandi Sanjay Remarks on BRS MLC Kavitha