ED Notices To Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi In National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate issued notices to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

"The BJP is using puppet agencies to intimidate political opponents. National Heral has a history that goes back to independence days," Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said

"In 2015, the ED closed the National Herald case. But the govt didn't like it and it removed the ED officials concerned, brought in new officials, and reopened the case. This is to divert attention from inflation and other raging problems," Singhvi added.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "We will not get frightened, we will not bow down."

National Herald Corruption Case:

Indian economist and politician Subramanian Swamy filed a case in the court against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, their companies and associated persons. As per the complaint filed in the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate, Associated Journals Limited (AJL) took an interest-free loan of ₹90.25 crore (US$12 million) from the Indian National Congress. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid. A closely held company, Young Indian, was incorporated in November 2010 with a capital of ₹50 lakh (US$66,000) and it acquired almost all the shareholding of AJL and all its properties (alleged to be worth ₹5,000 crore (US$660 million)). Swamy alleged criminal misappropriation by both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Jawaharlal Nehru founded the National Herald Newspaper. On April 1st, 2008, the paper's editorial announced that it was temporarily suspending its operations. The paper was run by Associated Journals Limited before its closure of the paper. Later in 2009, Sonia Gandhi ordered the closure of the defunct paper.

