ECI Recommends Disqualification of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The Election Commission on Wednesday has recommended that the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to his own company, according to EC sources.

The EC has sent its recommendations to the Jharkhand Governor in a sealed cover this morning after a disqualification plea. The Jharkhand governor was the one who referred the matter to the poll panel.

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the governor whose decision shall be final, reported PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the petitioner in the case, has accused Hemant Soren of allotting himself a stone mining lease by misusing his position as the mining and forest minister of the state.

Also Read: Bilkis Bano Case: SC Issues Notices To Gujarat Govt On Plea Challenging Remission Of 11 Convicts