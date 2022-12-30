ECI Enables Remote Voting For Voters Living Outside Home Town

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has developed a prototype for the Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM) aimed to facilitate voting for domestic migrants across India. The ECI has also invited political parties for a demonstration of the machines on 16 January.

The ECI also informed that if the prototype satisfies the stakeholders, domestic migrant workers will not have to travel to their hometown to register their votes.

Election Commission (EC) officials said RVMs will be developed as "a robust, failproof and efficient stand-alone system" based on existing electronic voting machines and will not be connected to the internet.

