EC Nod to Padayatras After Covid Cases Fall

Due to a significant drop in Covid cases both nationally and in the five poll-bound states, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday a further relaxation of campaigning restrictions for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. The poll panel has permitted political parties and candidates to campaign from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., in accordance with Covid appropriate behavior and the regulations set in place by the State Disaster Management Authorities. Earlier, campaigning was prohibited between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

According to the Election Commission, political parties or candidates can hold meetings and rallies with up to 50% capacity in designated open areas or within the limitations established by the SDMAs, whichever is less. However, political parties or candidates must get prior permission from the district administration for padyatras with fewer than the maximum number of people allowed by the SDMA.

"Padyatras of no more than the permissible number of participants as per SDMA regulations and only with prior approval of district authorities will be permitted," the EC stated. All other existing electioneering provisions will remain in effect, said the Commission.