EC Disqualifies Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as MLA

Election Commission on Friday disqualified Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as MLA over a mining case, several media outlets reported.

The development came just hours after the Jharkhand CM presided over a meeting of the legislators and ministers of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance at his residence in Ranchi to discuss the political crisis that has gripped the state

The Raj Bhavan had notified earlier that Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais was likely to take a call on the Election Commission’s view on the “disqualification” of CM Hemant Soren as MLA, today.

The ECI had made the recommendation to Governor Ramesh Bais after he sought its advice on allegations levelled against Soren by the BJP and the latter seeking action against him for holding a mining licence which is equivalent to holding an “office of profit”.

