New Delhi: The Election Commision of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the polling schedule for Assembly elections in the states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. The Assembly elections will be held in these northeastern states in a single phase on February 16 and 27.

The election schedule of the three northeastern states was announced by the ECI at a press conference in Delhi.

“Nagaland , Meghalaya and Tripura have 60 Assembly seats each. The term of Nagaland Assembly will be over on March 12, Meghalaya on March 15 and Tripura on March 22.The Commission is committed to ensure free and fair elections in all these states,” Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar told reporters here.

The polling in Tripura will be held on February 16 while Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each. There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in the three northeastern states including 31.47 lakh female voters.

Schedule for GE to the Legislative Assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura.#AssemblyElections2023 #ECI pic.twitter.com/nZLJtADBMz — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) January 18, 2023

Also Read: Ukraine’s Interior Minister, 17 Others Killed as Chopper Crashes Near Kindergarten