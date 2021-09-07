Eating Fallen, Unwashed Fruits Dangerous: AIIMS Expert Amid Nipah In Kerala

Kerala: With the death of a 12-year-old in Kerala's Kozhikode district, specialists highlight the necessity of determining the source of the deadly virus's transmission, which is highly infectious once it leaps from animals to people, where significant morbidity and mortality rates have been reported.

Concerns over the spread of the Nipah virus in Kerala have prompted an AIIMS expert to advise against eating unclean or fallen fruits. According to AIIMS professor Dr Ashutosh Biswas, the practice is "dangerous" and it might be the first step toward the virus spreading from animals to people. The illness "is associated with high morbidity and mortality," according to Dr Biswas.