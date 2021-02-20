Eastern Ladakh: China Releases Galwan Valley Clash Video

China for the first time on Friday acknoweledged that four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the clash with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

According to a PLA daily "Five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains have been recognised by the Central Military Commission of China (CMC) for their sacrifice in the border confrontation with India, which occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020."

It is said that three PLA soldiers were killed in the combat while another soldier died while crossing the river when he went to support the others. Reports claim that Qi Fabao, the regimental commander of the Chinese military, sustained a serious head injury.

Hours after Chinese government announced that five soldiers have been killed, a video of many Indian and Chinese troops clashing in the Galwan Valley area was released by Chinese state media analyst Shen Shiwei. Shiwei said that the Indian troops trespassed into Chinese side. Here is the video.