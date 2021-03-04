Ease of Living Index 2021: Bengaluru Tops The List, Hyderabad Nowhere in The Scene

On March 4, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs released the rankings for Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020. The event was conducted online as the public gathering is not allowed.

In the presence of Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA and senior officials of the Ministry, the event took place. The ranking was divided into two categories. One was- cities with over one million population and second was- cities with less than one million population.

A total of 111 cities were included in this ranking and the assessment took place among these. The categorization is done under two broad sections. Million+ populated cities (cities with a population of over one million) and Less than Million populated cities (cities with a population of less than one million).

Ease of Living - MILLION+ CATEGORY

In the Million+ (Over Million) category, it was Bengaluru that topped. It emerged as the city with highest ease of living. Following Bengaluru was Pune on second and Ahmedabad on the third. Then came Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.

Top 10 in the Million+ category

Bengaluru Pune Ahmedabad Chennai Surat Navi Mumbai Coimbatore Vadodara Indore Greater Mumbai

Hyderabad was nowhere to be seen. The metropolitan city was not there in the Top 10.

Ease of Living - LESS THAN MILLION CATEGORY

In the less than Million (cities with under million population), Shimla emerged at Number 1 position. Followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Davangere, and Tiruchirappalli.

Top 10 in the Less than Million Category

Shimla Bhubaneshwar Silvassa Kakinada Salem Vellore Gandhinagar Gurugram Davangere Tiruchirappalli

This was the EoLI (Ease of Living) index. The next one was an assessment framework under MPI 2020. This index ranked the municipalities based on population. The categories were Million+ and Less than Million.

Municipal Performance Index – MILLION+ CATEGORY

In the Million+ category (municipalities with more than a million population), Indore ranked first. Next was Surat and Bhopal.

Top 3 in Million+ Category

Indore Surat Bhopal

Municipal Performance Index - LESS THAN MILLION CATEGORY

In the less than million population category, New Delhi came first. On second and third were Tirupati and Gandhinagar respectively.

Top 3 in Less than Million Category