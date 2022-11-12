Earthquake Tremors Shook Delhi-NCR Second Time in a Week

New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and some other northern states around 8 pm on Saturday, according to media reports. As the tremors shook the national capital, many came out of their houses and offices. As per reports, the tremors were felt for nearly 5 seconds.

No casualty or reports of damage have come through yet. This comes only a few days after the Delhi residents were shaken by tremors following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal. Due to the impact of the earthquake, six persons were killed in the HImalayan state.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/jPWufGevKX — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

Soon after the tremors, Delhiites took to Twitter to share their ‘scary’ experiences with others.

This was a long earthquake ! — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 12, 2022

People running towards twitter to confirm wheather it's earthquake or not...#earthquake #delhincr pic.twitter.com/SA2r2T8eve — Shrey Arya (@ShreyArya4) November 12, 2022

Massive earthquake at 7:58 pm in Uttarakhand, #India. Third one in last few months... Anyone else felt it?#earthquake — Yashesh (@YasheshJ) November 12, 2022

