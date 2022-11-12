Earthquake Tremors Shook Delhi-NCR Second Time in a Week

Nov 12, 2022, 20:31 IST
New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and some other northern states around 8 pm on Saturday, according to media reports. As the tremors shook the national capital, many came out of their houses and offices. As per reports, the tremors were felt for nearly 5 seconds. 

No casualty or reports of damage have come through yet. This comes only a few days after the Delhi residents were shaken by tremors following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal. Due to the impact of the earthquake, six persons were killed in the HImalayan state. 

Soon after the tremors, Delhiites took to Twitter to share their ‘scary’ experiences with others. 

