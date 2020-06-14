AHMEDABAD: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near Rajkot in Gujarat on Sunday. The earthquake jolted regions in 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot.

The string quake occurred at 8:13 pm on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

No casualties or damage to properties were reported so far. Tremors were felt by people.

Earlier, On June 8, an earthquake of low-intensity hit parts of Delhi, Haryana, and the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake measured 2.1 on the Richter scale. Mild tremors were felt in Delhi, Gurugram, and other parts of the NCR. The epicenter of the quake was close to the Delhi-Gurugram border.

Earlier this week, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit the Hampi region in Karnataka. The quake was confirmed by the National Center for Seismology. Another quake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on the same day.

