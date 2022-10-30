Earlier, No To Politics, Now, Yes To Politics: Kangana Takes U-turn Ahead of Himachal Pradesh Polls

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut indicated that she was open to joining politics ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. She said she wants to serve the people of the state in any possible capacity as she only wants the betterment of the people of her home state.

“Whatever will be the situation... If the government wants my participation, then I will be very much open to all kinds of participation... It will be my honour if the people of Himachal Pradesh give me a chance to serve them. So, definitely, it will be my good luck,” Ranaut said.

The state Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Speaking at an Aaj Tak conclave, the actor said if she gets an opportunity to serve people she will consider it as her ‘good luck’. The Bollywood actor’s entry into politics has long been speculated as she has frequently extended her support to the BJP-led government at the Centre and its policies.

Until a few days ago, Ranaut would continue to avoid the question of her joining politics and said she had no such plans as she remains focused on her career in the film industry. Responding to the interest of Kangana’s foray into politics, BJP leader JP Nadda, who was also attending the same event, said the Queen actor is welcome to join the party, however, its the party leadership which will decide on giving her a ticket for the upcoming elections.