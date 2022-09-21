Duty of TV Anchors is to Prevent Hate Speech: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the role of TV anchors is critical in monitoring that their shows do not descend into a flurry of hate speech.

The court said content on mainstream electronic media and social media remain largely unregulated. On TV, it is the duty of anchors to prevent hate speech.

A Bench led by Justice K.M. Joseph said “we cannot give hate any air” on TV. The court wondered why the government continues to remain a mute spectator to hatred peddled in the electronic media.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions against the strident increase in volume of hate speech. The court posted the case for hearing on November 23.

The Supreme Court has been consistent in its efforts to stop hate on TV. In January 2021, the then Chief Justice S.A. Bobde had said that arresting hate on TV was as essential for law and order as arming policemen with lathis and putting up barricades to prevent the spread of violence and riots.

