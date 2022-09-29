Durga Pujo: 5 Must Cook Delicacies on Ashtami Bhog

Durga Pujo is celebrated in Bengal with much joy and happiness. Navratri is celebrated for nine days. Each day is dedicated to one form of Maa Durga and Bhog is offered to the deity. Bhog is also distributed to the devotees on the seventh, eighth, and ninth day of Durga Pujo. The Ashtami Bhog is a vegetarian meal cooked without garlic and onions.

The community pujo or parar pujo choose mishti pulao, luchi, alur dum and mishti, pandals majorly opt for the traditional bhoger khichudi. Purely vegetarian and the recipes are completely made without garlic or onions, the khichudi is made with gobindobhog rice, moong dal, and vegetables. The khichudi is accompanied by labra, a mixed vegetable dish made with paach phoron (Bengali five spice mix); beguni (brinjal dipped in thick and spiced chickpea flour batter) or bhaaja (mishti kumro (pumpkin), fulkopi (cauliflower) or potol (parbal) fry), chutney (usually tomato) and payesh (kheer).

Bonedi baari pujos means pujo held in traditional homes in Kolkata. The Shovabazaar Rajbari’s bhog includes white motichoor ladoos while Ghosh Bari gives sandalwood-laced kheer.

The five must cook delicacies for Ashtami Bhog are Beguni, Khichuri, Labra, Payesh and Tomato Chutney.

