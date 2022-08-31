Dumka Girl Set Ablaze Was Minor Says Child Welfare Panel

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Dumka district of Jharkhand said that the class 12 student who died days after being set ablaze by a man was a minor. She was 15 years old and not 19, as stated earlier. The panel demanded action against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Dumka Public Relations Office said in a statement, "Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee recommends SP to add sections under POCSO Act in the matter. The Committee found out that the deceased was 15 years old & not 19 as mentioned by Police in her recorded statement."

A four-member CWC team led by Kumar met the victim’s family on Monday and procured her mark sheet. "We recommend that sections of the POCSO Act be added to the FIR as the girl was a minor as per our probe," Dumka CWC chairperson Amarendra Kumar told PTI on Monday.

It is all known knowledge a class 12 student was set on fire by her alleged stalker who was identified as Shahrukh, on August 23. She breathed her last in the early hours of Sunday, 28 August 2022. The incident took place in Dumka town of Jharkhand. She was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90% burns and later shifted to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. She died at RIMS on Sunday.

Shahrukh, has been arrested. Another man who allegedly provided petrol to Shahrukh has also been arrested.

Dumka Police had claimed that the deceased had mentioned that she was 19 years old in the statement given before the magistrate.

"The Director General of Police has been directed to submit an early report on the progress of the investigation, which should be conducted by ADG rank officer," Chief Minister Hemant Sorn said in a Twitter post.

Also Read: Last Message From Ankita Singh Who Died After Being Set Ablaze By Neighbour Shahrukh For Refusing Proposal