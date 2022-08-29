Dumka Girl Set Ablaze Incident: KTR Demands IPC, Juvenile Justice Act Amendment

Hyderabad: The jilted lover Shahrukh’s brutal revenge on Ankita Kumari has shocked the nation. The accused set on fire a class 12 girl for allegedly turning down his proposal on August 23. This Jharkhand’s Dumka incident has been condemned by leaders cutting across party lines.

The brital murder of Dumka girl Ankita has brought the Justice Juvenile Act in focus yet again. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has recommended that IPC, CrPC and Juvenile Justice Act has to be amended so that none of these beasts get away/out using the loopholes in our laws.

He took to Twitter to express his deep anguish against the brutal murder of a class 12 girl. He wrote that “Horrible criminals like Shahrukh have no place in civil society. No remorse as you can see!. Strong legislation is the only deterrent to avoid recurrence.”

Horrible Criminals like Shahrukh have no place in civil society. No remorse as you can see! We need to amend IPC, CrPC & Juvenile Justice Act so that none of these beasts get away/out using the loopholes in our laws Strong legislations are the only deterrent to avoid recurrence https://t.co/kHn0igDYC4 — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 29, 2022

Condemning the death of Ankita who was allegedly burned alive in Jharkhand by a man for spurning him, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that a special court be designated to try the case.

“I, not only condemn, but demand the Jharkhand government to deal with the case properly. If possible, a (special) court be designated there to try the case. He (accused) should get the strongest punishment as per law," Owaisi told reporters.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand police have arrested the second accused in the Ankita murder case and sent him to jail. Dumka SP Amber Lakra confirmed

that the second accused Naeem alias Chhotu Khan was produced in Dumka court and later he was sent to jail.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Sets Agenda for Sep 3 Southern Zonal Council Meet

It may be recalled here that accused Shahrukh poured petrol on the victim Ankita Kumari and set her ablaze on August 23 as she refused to reciprocate his love.

The badly burnt victim was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later, she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment where she died on Sunday.

