Dubious Distinction: Karnataka Now No.2 in COVID Fatalities

Karnataka is standing in second place with the highest number of deaths, where it has crossed Delhi. Karnataka reported 22,313 COVID deaths compared to 21,846 in Delhi on Tuesday. The state recorded a daily average of 400 deaths in May. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.50 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.73 per cent.

Maharastra has reported 82,000 deaths. So far, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra account for nearly 46% of the 2.8 lakh fatalities in India. According to the state's health department, Karnataka reported its highest single-day recovery rate ever on Tuesday, with 58,395 discharges, outnumbering new COVID-19 cases, which totalled 30,309. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 8,676, followed by Belagavi (2,118), Mysuru (1,916), Ballari (1,799), Tumakuru (1,562), Bengaluru Rural (1,339), Shivamogga (1,168) and Kolar (1,021).

