Dubai-bound SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Karachi, Passengers Safe

A SpiceJet flight that started from Delhi made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan's Karachi after an indicator light had malfunctioned, while on its way to Dubai.

"On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked. No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai, the airline said.

According to SpiceJet, no emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing at Karachi airport.

“No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai,” SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Also Read: No More Service Charges Included In Hotel Or Restaurant Bill