Dry And Itchy Tongue A Sign of COVID?

People with coronavirus have had shown different types of symptoms - ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Some of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are having fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of taste, sore threat, nausea, vomiting, etc. Some of the patients are asymptomatic. Doctors and researchers are trying to list out all the new symptoms as well.

Now, a new symptom is observed in the patients which is called as 'Covid Tongue'. In this, the patients won't have any other symptom except dryness of the mouth.

Recently, Dr GB Sattur, a member of COVID task force said that a 55-year-old man suffering from hypertension approached him. The doctor said that the man was suffering from extreme dryness of the mouth. So, the doctor checked his blood sugar and it was normal but the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) is high.

The doctor further added that he suspected that it could be a symptom of covid-19 and asked the man to go for RT PCR test and the result turned out to be positive. He said that 'Covid tongue' mainly starts with irritation, itching and a vague sensation of pain and extreme dryness of the mouth with rare occurrence of mouth ulcers. So, he said that doctors should not ignore the tongue problems reported by COVID patients.

Bengaluru is one of the most affected states with COVID-19. On Sunday, Bengaluru city reported its lowest number of coronavirus cases in over a month. According to the reports, the number of COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were 8,344.