NAGPUR: An injured drunken man who was admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur allegedly stole a PPE (personal protective equipment) kit thinking it was a raincoat. Much to his realisation later, he had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a media report, the man, a vegetable seller, got injured after falling into a drain while returning home as he was heavily drunk.

He was later taken to a nearby hospital and was later shifted to Nagpur’s Mayo Hospital.

It is reported that when he recovered and came back home, he was carrying the PPE kit. He told his friends that he bought a raincoat which costs him Rs 1,000. However, they pointed out that it was a PPE kit.

Later health officials who were informed, came to the spot, seized the PPE kit and later burnt it.

On being questioned, the man told the officials that he had stolen the PPE kit during his treatment at the hospital. Thereafter, officials collected his sample for COVID-19 testing. His test results were positive.

Subsequently, the officials traced and tested his primary contacts, including his family members, relatives and friends.

All of them were found negative for the infection, according to a media report.