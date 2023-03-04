Drunk Mumbai Girl Orders Briyani From Bengaluru, Gets Shocked At The Bill

Most of the people don't know what they do when they are on a high. We have seen men behaving oddly on roads or fights at bar. One girl from Mumbai has ordered biryani from Meghana Foods, which is in Bengaluru.

The order was placed and the cost of the biryani is Rs 2500. She mistakenly did it due to the inebriated state of her condition. By the time, she realized her folly, it was too late.

The girl shared the screenshot of her bill on social media. Her bill is widely getting shared on social media. Several memes are being made on her biryani bill. Take a look at the meme which got in our hands.