New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu won the presidential election on Thursday. She took a massive lead over the Opposition’s nominee Yashwant Sinha during counting, and won with over % of the votes. Murmu was supported by 44 political parties while Yashwant Sinha was backed by 34 parties.

BJP's candidate Droupadi Murmu won the first round against Yashwant Sinha as she got 72.19% of votes. In the second round, where ballot paper of the first 10 states alphabetically counted, of the total valid votes 1,886, Murmu got 1,349 votes, while Yashwant Sinha received 537 votes, informed Returning Officer PC Mody. In the third round, of the total valid votes 1,333. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes while 521 votes were polled for Yashwant Sinha. PC Mody said in all Droupadi Murmu got 2161 votes while Yashwant Sinha lost the election with 1058 votes.

As a successor to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Murmu will take the oath of office on July 25. Murmu is the first tribal woman to occupy the country's highest constitutional office and the country's second female President.

#BreakingNews Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha concedes defeat in Presidential Elections.

Celebrations have already begun in Droupadi Murmu's village Rairangpur of Odisha. The residents of Rairangpur are celebrating her victory in the traditional way. Local BJP is distributing laddus celebrating Murmu’s victory and have put up 100 banners congratulating her.

Murmu’s brother Tarinisen Tudu told ANI that her victory is a matter of pride for the tribal community as she will become the next President of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some senior members of his Cabinet and BJP chief J P Nadda are likely to meet NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday evening following her expected victory in the poll.

In the 15th Presidential election, which was held on July 18, nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs exercised their franchise at the polling centres at Parliament in Delhi and in all state assemblies.