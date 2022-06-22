Droupadi Murmu Is BJP-Led NDA's Presidential Candidate

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday, 21 June, announced Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate in the upcoming elections.

BJP president JP Nadda said, "For the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate. We announce Droupadi Murmu as NDA's candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections."

He added that the BJP parliamentary board discussed 20 names for the presidential nominee and decided to pick someone from east India – a tribal and a woman.

Murmu is a former Jharkhand governor, and if elected, she will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post.

Also Read: Yashwant Sinha Is Opposition's Presidential Candidate