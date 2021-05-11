Drink 'Golden Milk' To Fight Against COVID-19

The government of India is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the country. Ever since the pandemic has started the government has launched Ayushman Bharat, a flagship health insurance scheme for poor people.

The Ministry of AYUSH is also continuously sharing the information on how to take care of body's natural defence system by incorporating some simple habits in the life style.

One of the best ways to fight the dangerous COVID-19 pandemic is by preparing the immune system. We all know that prevention is better than cure. Doing yogasanas, pranayama, meditation for at least 30 minutes a day is good for heath. Drinking warm water throughout the day improves immunity.

Ayush also said that drinking 'Golden Milk' is good for heath. Now the demand for golden milk has increased and most of the western countries are also drinking golden milk for better health. Take 150 ml of hot milk and add half tea spoon of turmeric. 'Golden Milk' is ready to drink.

Turmeric has many medicinal properties. It contains a compound called curcumin which helps the body heal faster.

Another concotion made by using herbs like tulsi, black pepper, dry ginger powder and cinnamon bark named as Ayush Kwatah is also good for health.

For dry cough and sore throat, steam inhalation with fresh mint leaves or 'ajwain' (Caraway Seeds) once in a day and having clove powder mixed with natural sugar or honey two-three times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.