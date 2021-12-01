DRI Grills Adani Group Port Arm On Seizures Of Heroin

The Finance Ministry said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recorded a statement from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), the port business arm of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, regarding the seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of heroin from Mundra Port, Gujarat in September.

On September 13, a total of 2,988.21 kg of heroin worth over Rs 20,000 crore was recovered. This is said to be the country's largest-ever heroin seizure.

"The DRI recorded a statement of the port operator under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 (NDPS Act) and the case has been taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written answer in response to a question asked by Congress MP KC Venugopal.

"The DRI had seized 2,988.21 kg of narcotic substance (Heroin) at Mundra Port on September 13, 2021," Chaudhary said.

Adani Group previously stated that it was simply the port operator and does not have the ability to inspect shipments arriving at the port.