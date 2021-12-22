DRDO's Pralay Missile Launched: Check Specifics

India, on Wednesday successfully test-fired ‘Pralay' a short-range, surface to surface-guided ballistic missile off the Odisha coast. The missile was launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, DRDO sources said.

Pralay Missile Specifics

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile is developed by Defence Research Development Organisation.

It is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

‘Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile.

It has a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kgs.

Pralay' is a quasi ballistic surface-to-surface missile.

It has the ability to defeat interceptor missiles.

The missile has the ability to change its path after covering certain range mid-air.

It can be launched from a mobile launcher and the missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.

Indigenously developed new surface-to-surface conventional ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ successfully flight tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island today. #NewTechnologies#AmritMahotsavhttps://t.co/kGgX3RMJ4k pic.twitter.com/cz1qm6OBdy — DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 22, 2021

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this maiden development flight trial. He complimented DRDO for the fast track development and successful launch of modern surface-to-surface missiles.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the team and said that this is a new generation surface-to-surface missile equipped with modern technologies and induction of this weapon system will give the necessary impetus to the Armed Forces.

