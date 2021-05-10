DRDO's Antiviral Drug 2-DG Will Be Available Next Week

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman, Dr G Satheesh Reddy mentioned that the anti-Covid drug will be made available next week to those who are in need. He stated that the drug will provide relief to thousands of people who are struggling due to the infection.

Satheesh Reddy said that over 10,000 sachets of the new anti-Covid drug- 2DG 2-deoxy-D-Glucose will be released on May 11 or 12.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the 2-DG drug developed by DRDO's Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad, for emergency use.

“2-DG accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique,” Dr Satheesh Reddy said.

During the third phase of clinical trials, more than 51 per cent of the patients were cured within three days, he said, and others within 5 to 7 days after administering the drug, which can be used for moderate to severe Covid patients.

Dr Satheesh Reddy told that DRDO is coming out with lightweight oxygen gas cylinders with a regulator and non-returnable valve with features to save oxygen. He stated that those would be useful for those who are in home isolation.