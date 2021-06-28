DRDO Successfully Flight Tests New Generation Agni P Ballistic Missile

June 28, 2021

The State Government on Monday has relaxed curfew timings by three more hours till 9 PM daily in eight of 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh from July 1 to 7. The decision was taken after a review meeting by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday over the COVID prevention measures and vaccination drive in the State. After the review meeting and based on the corona positivity rate which had reduced significantly the State has taken a decision to this end.