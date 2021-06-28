DRDO Successfully Flight Tests New Generation Agni P Ballistic Missile
Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully flight-tested a New Generation Nuclear Capable Ballistic Missile Agni P from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, Balasore today. Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. The missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.
Agni P is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 kms.
Also Read: How DRDO's New Antiviral Oral Drug 2DG Works Against COVID