DRDO Recruitment 2021: Research Associate and Fellowship Vacancies, Apply Now

DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading institute of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is accepting applications for the DRDO Recruitment 2021. Several positions of Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Junior have been advertised to be filled. Candidates who are eligible and interested should send their application forms to inmasrf@gmail.com, the official e-mail address.

Candidates should note that the deadline to apply for DRDO INMAS Recruitment 2021 is September 24, 2021. INMAS Delhi will not be held liable for non-receipt of applications or incomplete applications, according to the job announcement.

Candidates can download the application form from the ‘What's New' column at the link and submit it by email along with copies of their testimonials. Inmasrf@gmail.com is the e-mail address for sending applications.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

DRDO Research Associate (RA): 4

DRDO Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): 6

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Upper age limit: The upper age limit is Thirty-five years for RA and 28 for JRF candidates as of the interview date.

SC/ST (5 years) and OBC (5 years) applicants would have their upper age restriction relaxed (3 years).

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection for the DRDO Recruitment 2021 will be based on an online interview (through video conferencing). Shortlisted candidates will be notified separately of the date of the online interview, according to the job announcement.

Shortlisted candidates will be asked to participate in a one on one online interview.

It should be noted that no physical interviews will be conducted.

The date and time of the online interview will be communicated to the short-listed candidates through e-mail/mobile.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Salary

Research Associate- Rs 54,000/month + HRA as per DRDO rules.

Junior Research Fellowship- Rs 31,000/month+ HRA as per DRDO rules.