NEW DELHI: In the latest appointments in the defence sector, Dr Samir V. Kamat, Distinguished Scientist was appointed as the Secretary of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. In another appointment, G Satheest Reddy was appointed as a Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved their names in a letter issued today – Thursday.

Dr Samir V. Kamat was working as the Director General Naval Systems & Materials (NS & M) at DRDO since 2017.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy who hails from the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh is the R&D Secretary in the Department of Defence & DRDO Chairman in Hyderabad. He earlier served as the Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister in May 2015 and was appointed as the Secretary DDR&D and Chairman of DRDO in Aug 2018. He is the first Indian in over 100 years to be conferred with the Honorary Fellowship and silver medal by the Royal Aeronautical Society, London.

Also Read: DRDO, Indian Navy Test Vertical Launch Short Range Missile in Odisha