DRDO Carries Out HSTDV Test, Precursor to Developing Cruise Missiles

Bhubaneswar: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

However, it is not clear whether the test was successful. Notably, the indigenous HSTDV was first tested by the DRDO in July 2019 and it resulted in failure. Later, another test was done in September 2020 in which the HSDTV remained in space for 22-23 seconds at Mach 6 speed after separating from its launch vehicle.

Earlier, China had tested a nuclear-capable missile carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle and warheads. Russia and the US have also developed these hypersonic weapons. After successful HSTDV tests, Indian too can develop hypersonic weapons in the future.

