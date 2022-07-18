New Delhi: The election to choose the 15th President of India was held on Monday. MPs and MLAs voted to elect India’s next President, choosing between NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu and Opposition's pick Yashwant Sinha.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs cast their vote. The elected members were also given special pens to mark their ballots. MPs were given a green ballot while MLAs pink colour pens as it will help in facilitating the counting the value of votes.

Voted in the 2022 Presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/HmrbCFodis — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2022

The fixed value of each vote by an MP of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha is 700. The vote value of each MLA differs from State to State based on a calculation based on its population vis-a-vis the

number of members in its legislative Assembly.

The highest value of votes is carried by MLAs from Uttar Pradesh at 208. Value of each MLA vote from Maharashtra is 175, for West Bengal it is 151, while in Mizoram the value is just 8, its 20 for Goa and the lowest is Sikkim at 7.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived in #Parliament in wheelchair to cast his vote in the #PresidentialElections. Credit: UNI/ Prem Singh pic.twitter.com/7wPPWA5sVE — United News of India (@uniindianews) July 18, 2022

The polling was held at Parliament in Delhi and in all state assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place on July 21 and the next president will take oath on July 25.

Murmu has a clear edge over Sinha as her vote share is likely to reach two-thirds due to BJP’s dominance and support from regional parties such as the BJD, BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha said the presidential poll would decide the direction of the country and he appealed to electors to listen to their ‘inner voice’ and support him.



“There is no party whip. This is a secret ballot. I appeal to all MPs and MLAs to use their discretion and elect me to save democracy,” the Sinha added.

My appeal to all members of the electoral college ahead of the Presidential election tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/27JVgwC8ZN — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 17, 2022

The President is elected through an electoral college system, where votes are cast by MPs and MLAs. Murmu has the support of 44 political parties while Sinha is backed by 34 parties.

